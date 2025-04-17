Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia names Anna Paulson as president

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia has chosen Anna Paulson, a top official at the Chicago Fed, to serve as its next president

Christopher Rugaber
Thursday 17 April 2025 19:20 BST
Federal-Reserve-Philadelphia
Federal-Reserve-Philadelphia

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia has chosen Anna Paulson, a top official at the Chicago Fed, to serve as its next president.

Paulson, 60, will replace Patrick Harker on June 30, when Harker steps down after completing a 10-year term. She will participate in the Fed's interest rate decisions and will have a vote on its rate-setting committee in 2026, and will also oversee the Philadelphia Fed's bank regulation and payment services.

Paulson is currently executive vice president and director of research at the Federal Reserve's Chicago branch, where she has worked for more than two decades.

She has focused on financial markets at the Chicago Fed and established its Insurance Initiative, which tracks financial stability and regulatory issues in the insurance industry, the Philadelphia Fed said in a statement.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in