Washington's governor declares emergency so Seattle airport will get fuel despite pipeline leak
Washington state’s governor is declaring an emergency to ensure adequate fuel is delivered to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after a leak shut down a major fuel pipeline
Washington state's governor declared an emergency Wednesday to ensure adequate jet fuel is delivered to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after a leak shut down a major fuel pipeline.
The order temporarily waives and suspends state regulations limiting the number of hours commercial vehicle operators can drive when transporting jet fuel, Gov. Bob Ferguson's office said in a news release. The proclamation ensures safe-driving measures are in place, the release said.
The Olympic Pipeline has been shut down since routine maintenance on Nov. 11 revealed a leak between the cities of Everett and Snohomish. Operators notified the state of the leak and were working with state and federal agencies to contain, clean and repair it, the governor's office said.
There was no estimate for when the pipeline would resume delivering fuel normally.
Since last week, Seattle-Tacoma airport officials have told incoming flights to fuel up to capacity before arriving because of the pipeline shutdown.
The 400-mile-long (644-kilometer-long) Olympic Pipeline is operated by BP Pipelines North America, Inc. It carries gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other petroleum products from refineries in northwest Washington to points in Washington and Oregon. It is the primary way petroleum is delivered to fuel distribution terminals in the Pacific Northwest west of the Cascades.