Trump administration reviewing all 55M people with US visas for potential deportable violations

The Trump administration said Thursday that it’s reviewing all the more than 55 million people with U.S. visas for potential deportable violations.
The State Department says visas that allow people to stay in the United States are revoked any time if there are “indicators of overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity, or providing support to a terrorist organization.”
