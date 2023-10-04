Watch live: Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial continues in New York

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial continues in New York on Wednesday 4 October.

Lawyers in the former US president’s business fraud trial will go through years of his financial documents in what's expected to be a week-long fight over whether they constitute proof of fraud.

The trial is the culmination of a lawsuit in which Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, has accused Trump of deceiving banks, insurers and others for years by giving them papers that misstated the value of his assets.

Judge Arthur Engoron already delivered an early victory to James, ruling that Trump committed fraud by exaggerating the size of his penthouse at Trump Tower, claiming his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida was worth as much as $739 million, and putting similar oversized valuations on office towers, golf courses and other assets.

The non-jury trial concerns six remaining claims in the lawsuit, and how much Trump might owe in penalties. James is seeking $250 million and a ban on Trump doing business in New York. The judge has already ruled that some of Trump’s limited liability companies should be dissolved as punishment.