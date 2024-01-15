Watch live: Ron DeSantis campaigns on day of Iowa caucus amid sub-zero temperatures
Watch as Ron DeSantis campaigns in amid sub-zero temperatures on the day of the 2024 Iowa caucus.
Iowa Republicans are set to choose their presidential nominee on Monday, 15 January, as the Florida governor faces off with Donald Trump and Nikki Haley.
New polls suggest that Mrs Haley has pulled ahead of Mr DeSantis, while both sit far behind Mr Trump in the race for presidential nomination.
Life-threatening cold weather conditions could impact voter turnout as dropping temperatures and an extreme wind chill create blizzard-like conditions for most of the state.
The Iowa Republican Party have predicted a “robust turnout” at the caucuses despite the sub-zero temperatures.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies