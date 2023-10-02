Watch live: Winners of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine announced

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the winners of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine or announced on Monday 2 October.

Every year, the prize is given to an individual, team, or organisation that has helped humanity by making a significant advancement in either field.

The winner of this year’s prize has been informed, and in just a short while, the public will learn too.

In 2022, the prize was awarded to the Swedish geneticist SvantePääbo “for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution.”

Six Nobel Prizes are awarded every year, each recognising an individual’s or organisation’s groundbreaking contribution in a specific field.

Prizes are given for physiology or medicine, physics, chemistry, economic science, literature and peace work.

This year, there are 351 candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize. This is the second highest number of candidates ever behind 2016, when 376 candidates were nominated.