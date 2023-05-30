Watch live: Ron DeSantis kicks off 2024 presidential campaign in Iowa

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Ron DeSantis kicks off his 2024 presidential campaign with an event in De Moines, Iowa.

“I will be able to destroy leftism in this country and leave woke ideology on the dustbin of history,” the Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate declared in a Fox & Friends interview on Memorial Day.

“At the end of the day, I’ve shown in Florida an ability to win huge swaths of voters that Republicans typically can’t win — while also delivering the boldest agenda anywhere in the country.”

In the same interview, he attacked rival Donald Trump by saying “he’s taking the side of Disney in our fight down here in Florida. I’m standing for parents, I’m standing for children.”

Meanwhile, Florida attorney Michael Sasso, chosen by Mr DeSantis to be part of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District – given responsibility for Walt Disney World’s special tax district in legislation passed in February – has resigned just three months after taking the job.

This comes with Mr DeSantis facing three new lawsuits after he signed a new law just hours before announcing his presidential campaign last week making it harder to vote in the Sunshine State