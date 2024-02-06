Weight loss, diabetes drugs propel Eli Lilly to better-than-expected forecast for 2024

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro pushed Eli Lilly past fourth-quarter forecasts, and the drugmaker expects 2024 to turn out largely better than expected too, as new products build momentum.

Lilly debuted on Tuesday a forecast for the new year that calls for adjusted earnings ranging from $12.20 to $12.70 per share as its new weight-loss drug Zepbound becomes established following its launch late last year.

Analysts expect earnings of $12.39 per share, according to the data firm FactSet.

Zepound, a new version of Mounjaro, registered about $176 million in sales during the final weeks of the fourth quarter after it became the latest drug approved for a hot area of medicine, chronic weight management.

FactSet says analysts expect around $1.9 billion in sales from Zepbound this year. They see sales climbing to $12 billion in a few years.

Lilly also saw Mounjaro sales climb 65% to $2.21 billion in the fourth quarter compared to the year’s previous quarter.

For 2024, the drugmaker also is awaiting a Food and Drug Administration decision on its potential Alzheimer’s treatment, donanemab. Research has shown that the drug can modestly slow mental decline in patients with the fatal, mind-robbing disease. That hasn't been possible until treatments like Leqembi from the Japanese drugmaker Eisai entered the market the past few years.

In the final quarter of 2023, Lilly booked a $2.19 billion profit. Earnings adjusted for one-time items came to $2.49 per share.

Revenue grew 28% to $9.35 billion.

Analysts expect adjusted earnings of $2.30 per share on $8.95 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Lilly shares jumped 5% to $741.50 in premarket trading Tuesday.

The stock price topped $700 for the first time on Monday, and has already set several new all-time high marks just this year. The price of Lilly shares has climbed over 400% since the start of the decade.