Watch live: MPs debate and vote on Labour’s welfare bill

Watch live as MPs debate and vote on the Labour government’s welfare bill in the House of Commons on Tuesday (1 July).
The bill, which would see changes made to personal independence payment (Pip) and the health-related element of universal credit, is due to go to a crunch vote later this evening.
Sir Keir Starmer is expected to face the biggest rebellion of his leadership after repeated warnings from Labour MPs that the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill could push people further into poverty.
On Monday (30 June), in a bid to convince rebel MPs to back the changes, the prime minister watered down his original welfare plans to minimise the impact on existing claimants.
However, despite the adjustments, 39 Labour MPs have backed a fresh bid to crush the legislation.
Rachael Maskell, the Labour MP who tabled the latest amendment, said that “the whole Bill is unravelling before us”.
Last week, over 120 Labour MPs signed an amendment that would give them an opportunity to vote on a proposal to reject the welfare reform bill in its entirety. That amendment has since been withdrawn.
MPs will debate the bill in the Commons from lunchtime before a vote is expected at 7pm.
