Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore welcomes King Abdullah II of Jordan to Maryland Capitol

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has welcomed King Abdullah II of Jordan to Maryland’s Capitol

Brian Witte
Wednesday 25 September 2024 17:44

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore welcomes King Abdullah II of Jordan to Maryland Capitol

Show all 9

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore welcomed King Abdullah II of Jordan to the state's Capitol on Wednesday for a roundtable discussion with business and education leaders from around the state.

It was the first time a foreign head of state has visited the Maryland State House on official business, Moore said in opening remarks.

“This is a way to come together to talk about common goals, to talk about common interests and to talk about cooperation that we think is going to be so important, and we have brought leaders from across the state to engage in this historic visit, as we look to have this very vibrant discussion about our people and our economies and our opportunities and also are futures,” Moore said.

“We are instantly good friends. He’s a fellow paratrooper, so that goes a long way to this relationship,” the king said, adding that the meeting would start a new page in the relationship between Maryland and Jordan.

Moore was a paratrooper with the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne and saw combat in Afghanistan. The king is a former commander of Jordan's Special Forces.

Abdullah was in New York this week to speak at the United Nations.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in