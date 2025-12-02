Israeli troops kill a man in Gaza and 2 suspected Palestinian attackers in West Bank

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli forces on Tuesday shot and killed a man near a refugee camp in Gaza and two suspected Palestinian assailants in the West Bank wanted in a pair of attacks that wounded three Israelis.

It was the latest burst of violence in the Palestinian territories, as Israel has fought on a number of different fronts, fueling concerns that unrest could spill over and undermine the fragile truce in Gaza.

Another Palestinian killed in Gaza

The man in Gaza was fatally shot near the eastern side of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, according to Al-Awda Hospital.

The Gaza Health Ministry said that more than 350 Palestinians have been killed across the territory since a ceasefire on Oct. 11 stopped the Israel-Hamas war. Israel's military did not immediately comment, but has said that killings have often been in response to firing at their forces by militants.

Both Hamas and Israel have accused the other of breaking the terms of the ceasefire.

Violence flares in the West Bank

At the same time, Israel’s military has pushed forward its operations in the occupied West Bank.

On Tuesday morning, the military said troops shot and killed a suspect who stabbed two soldiers as they were confronting him near Ateret, an Israeli settlement north of Ramallah in central West Bank. It said the incident was under review.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli forces killed an 18-year-old Palestinian north of Ramallah, but it wasn't immediately clear if it was the same incident.

Israel's Mada rescue service said two soldiers were lightly wounded. In the southern West Bank, the army said it fatally shot a Palestinian who had earlier carried out a car-ramming attack that wounded a soldier. The army said the man attempted to flee as they tried to arrest him near the city of Hebron “while endangering the soldiers” and he was shot dead. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the suspect as a 17-year-old resident of Hebron.

In a statement late Monday, Hamas celebrated the ramming attack near Hebron, saying that it came “in the context of the legitimate response of our people” to Israel’s ongoing raids in the West Bank. The militant group didn’t claim the attack.

The Israeli army has stepped up its activities in the West Bank since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack triggered the war in Gaza. Israel says the offensive is aimed at rooting out militants. But Palestinians say scores of stone throwers, protesters and uninvolved civilians have been killed.

In recent weeks, Israeli settlers have stepped up attacks on Palestinian civilians. Palestinian assailants killed an Israeli man in a stabbing and car ramming attack last month.

On Tuesday, Israel’s military launched another round of strikes on southern Lebanon, which has become an almost daily occurrence as Israel accuses the militant group Hezbollah of failing to disarm following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire last year that halted two months of war.

Magdy contributed from Cairo and Janetsky from Jerusalem.

