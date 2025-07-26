Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Berlin celebrates Pride parade with techno beats and rainbow flags

Tens of thousands of people danced to techno beats across Berlin to celebrate the city’s Pride parade, one of the largest LGBTQ+ celebrations in Europe

Fanny Brodersen,Pietro de Cristofaro
Saturday 26 July 2025 14:05 BST

Tens of thousands of people danced to techno beats across Berlin on Saturday to celebrate the city's Pride parade, one of the largest LGBTQ+ celebrations in Europe.

With rainbow flags and bottles of beer, Germany's capital city partied under overcast skies, an upgrade after days of downpours, to observe and honor Christopher Street Day.

The annual Christopher Street Day parade commemorates the 1969 Stonewall rebellion in New York, a spontaneous street uprising triggered by a police raid on the Stonewall Inn gay bar on Christopher Street in Greenwich Village.

Berlin's parade took revelers past the iconic Brandenburg Gate and through the Nollendorfplatz neighborhood, home to the city's gay culture as well as a memorial to the queer people who were persecuted and killed in Nazi Germany.

The city's first Christopher Street Day occurred on June 30, 1979, in West Berlin.

