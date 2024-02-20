White House promises 'major sanctions' on Russia in response to Alexei Navalny's death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The White House says it is preparing additional “major sanctions” on Russia in response to opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death in an Arctic penal colony.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday that the new package would be unveiled this Friday. He declined to detail the new actions, citing U.S. government policy, or share how they would expand on the already stiff sanctions the U.S. and its allies have put on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

Kirby said only that the sanctions, which will coincide with the two year anniversary of Russia's invasion, will be "specifically supplemented with additional sanctions regarding Mr. Navalny's death.”

Kirby said the U.S. had not determined how Navalny had died, but insisted that the ultimate responsibility lies with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Regardless of the scientific answer, Putin’s responsible for it," he told reporters.