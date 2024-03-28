Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The White House expects about 40,000 participants at its 'egg-ucation'-themed annual Easter egg roll

The White House says it's getting ready to welcome 40,000 people for its annual Easter Egg Roll

Darlene Superville
Thursday 28 March 2024 09:07
Biden
(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Some 40,000 people are expected to participate in Monday's “EGG-ucation”-themed White House Easter Egg Roll, about 10,000 more people than last year.

A teacher for more than 30 years, Jill Biden is transforming an annual tradition first held in 1878 into an “EGG-ucational” experience. Various stations on the South Lawn and Ellipse will help children learn about farming, healthier eating, exercise and more, the White House announced Thursday.

They'll still get to coax hard-boiled eggs across the lawn to a finish line.

Guests include thousands of military and veteran families, their caregivers and survivors. Members of the general public claimed tickets through an online lottery. They will be admitted in nine waves, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday’s “egg-stravaganza” will be the third Easter egg roll hosted by President Joe Biden and the first lady. They did not host the event in 2021, Biden’s first year in office, because of COVID-19.

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates to 1878, when President Rutherford B. Hayes opened the White House lawn to children after they were kicked off the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

