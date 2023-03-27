Watch live as Karine Jean-Pierre holds White House Briefing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from the White House as Karine Jean-Pierre holds her daily press briefing.

It comes after Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Mississippi over the weekend after multiple tornadoes hit the state on Friday.

At least 25 people were killed in Mississippi, with at least one other person killed in Alabama.

The US president will host SBA Women's Business Summit at the White House later today, where he is expected to announce new resources to support women small business owners.

It is also expected that he will announce that SBA will expand the Women Business Centers network, bringing the total to 160 centres.

The centres are set up to assist female entrepreneurs through training, mentoring, business development, and financing opportunities.

It comes as the US marks Women's History Month.

