Northwestern president announces resignation following tenure marked by White House tension

Annie Ma
Thursday 04 September 2025 18:49 BST
Education-Northwestern
(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Northwestern University President Michael Schill announced Thursday that he will resign, ending a three-year tenure marked by the freeze of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding by the Trump administration and heated criticism from House Republicans over the university's response to campus protests.

In a statement announcing his resignation, Schill acknowledged those challenges directly.

“It is critical that we continue to protect the University’s research mission and excellence while preserving academic freedom, integrity, and independence,” he said.

___

The Associated Press’ education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

