Watch live: WHO leaders share update on health situation in Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as the World Health Organisation holds a news conference on the current health situation in Ukraine on Tuesday (19 December).

Dr Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe and Dr Jarno Haitch, WHO Representative in Ukraine will brief media in Geneva (from Kyiv) on the health situation in Ukraine.

The WHO has recently donated 20 ambulances to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine to enable the provision of emergency medical care to patients during the war.

Designed as mobile intensive care units, the ambulances will be used to provide the necessary care for patients who need extra life-supporting activities during transportation to hospitals and between hospitals.

The ambulances are equipped with a range of crucial life-supporting devices, including defibrillator monitors, lung ventilators, medical oxygen delivery equipment, infusion pumps, ECG machines, stretchers, trauma care equipment and other devices, allowing for the provision of life-saving care to critical patients during medical transportation.