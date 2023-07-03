Police confirm additional Wichita club shooting victim, bringing total to 10 hurt

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An eighth gunshot victim from a weekend shooting at a Kansas nightclub has been confirmed, police confirmed Monday, bringing the total number of people hurt to 10.

Wichita police had originally reported seven people with gunshot wounds and another two people who were trampled in the rush to escape the club being hospitalized following the early Sunday morning shooting.

An eighth shooting victim walked into a Wichita hospital later Sunday with a gunshot wound from the club shooting, Wichita Officer Juan Rebolledo confirmed. The man's injury is not believed to be life-threatening. Rebolledo did not give the man's name or age.

Police investigators believe several shooters opened fire inside the City Nightz club just before 1 a.m. Sunday. One suspect, believed to be one of the shooters, was arrested Sunday morning, police said. That person's name had not been released and no other arrests had been reported by Monday morning.

Shots were fired from at least four guns inside the club, Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses said in a news release in the hours after the shooting. Police recovered four guns and were working to determine if they were the weapons the shooters used.

No one was killed but one person was critically injured.

The gunshot victims taken to a Wichita hospital immediately after the shooting included five men between the ages of 21 and 34, a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman, Moses said. The two people trampled were a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old male.

Detective Chris Merceau said during a news conference Sunday morning that police have been called to the nightclub about a dozen times this year for various incidents, including a report of aggravated battery and a drive-by shooting on May 21.

He said police met with the club's owner after that incident and discussed the importance of using electronic wands to detect weapons on patrons and surveillance cameras. He said investigators will work to determine if any of those recommendations were followed.

The club has not returned messages left by The Associated Press since Sunday morning. Police said Monday that they expected to release more information at a later time.

Wichita is a city of nearly 400,000 people about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.