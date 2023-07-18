Jump to content

Wildfires sweep through European holiday hotspots during record-high temperatures

Lucy Leeson
Tuesday 18 July 2023 11:35
Wildfires are sweeping through European holiday hotspots including Greece, Italy, Spain and Turkey.

Greece has been baking in near 40C conditions and thousands of people have been evacuated from several seaside communities near Athens after their homes were threatened by the wildfires.

Italy is bracing itself for its highest-ever temperature today with Sardinia and Sicily forecast to reach 48C. Twenty red warning alerts have been issued today out of 27 cities in Italy

Drone footage has also captured the extent of the wildfires in Spain’s La Palma.

Follow the Independent’s live weather blog here.

