Will Ferrell makes surprise appearance during Warriors game
Will Ferrell took the floor and warmed up with the slumping Golden State Warriors before they played the Clippers, maybe just what Steve Kerr’s team needed mired in a five-game losing streak
Will Ferrell screamed and put a hand in Klay Thompson's face as the Golden State star lofted a baseline 3-pointer.
Nice defensive close out, no doubt.
Ferrell took the floor and warmed up with the slumping Warriors on Tuesday night — maybe just what coach Steve Kerr's team needed before facing the Los Angeles Clippers mired in a five-game losing streak.
The comedy star donned a vintage-style headband and dressed in his Jackie Moon jersey from the 2008 hoops film Semi-Pro, a moment that was meant especially for Thompson — who dressed as Moon for Halloween three years ago and loves the movie.
Ferrell banked in a half-court shot on his second try and passed to Stephen Curry, even using his foot to kick the basketball to the reigning scoring champ before Curry knocked down a 3 to complete his pregame routine.
“I’m under contract," Ferrell told The Associated Press. "So this is the very first tryout with the team, let’s see what happens.”
How fun was that?
“Well, it’s what I do,” he said matter-of-factly.
And that sweet shot from half court? Zero humility here.
“I make those in my sleep.”
The Warriors and their crowd loved every minute of Ferrell's surprise appearance.
“That was awesome,” former Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia said. “We needed that energy.”
Ferrell chatted up general manager Bob Myers and injured star Draymond Green at midcourt before making a swift exit through a Chase Center tunnel.
When Ferrell appeared, he bent down and stretched out briefly before taking a short baseline jumper.
“Hey!" Curry hollered in delight, "You've got to jump for those!”
