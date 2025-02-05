Super Bowl artist weaves Black Masking culture into vibrant logo and theme art for NFL global stage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Artist Tahj “Queen Tahj” Williams rarely cruises through downtown New Orleans, but recently she did, finding one of her creations on full display: The Super Bowl logo and theme art she meticulously stitched in her sewing room now stretched across buildings near t he Caesars Superdome.

In that moment, it all sunk in. Williams' design, a tribute to Black Masking culture, wouldn’t just be a local spectacle. Her artwork would be seen all over the world.

As visitors gather in New Orleans this week and millions tune into the Super Bowl on Sunday, Williams will be celebrating her artistry and culture.

“I come from a great and beautiful culture, and I want the world to see it the same way as I do,” said Williams, 26, who is the first person to handcraft both the Super Bowl logo and theme art. Her intricate beadwork reflects the spirit of her city, celebrating Black Masking culture, which Williams' uncle introduced to her as a child.

Williams' theme art and logo will be featured almost everywhere such as digital game tickets, the official program cover, the team jerseys for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, the game ball and the exterior of a hotel in New Orleans.

Black Masking Culture, which was rooted in the 1800s, blends African and Native American heritage. The elaborate, hand-sewn suits — adorned with intricate beadwork and feathers — are highlighted with bold and colorful designs to pay homage to their ancestral influence.

The New Orleans native's designs feature bold pinks, deep reds, chartreuses and lush greens, blending traditional elements with modern creativity in her hand-sewn beadwork. Her concept for the logo comes from the Black Masking Indian suits she creates for Mardi Gras.

The suits, often created over a year of meticulous hand-sewing and beadwork, are a central part of Mardi Gras, St. Joseph’s Night and Super Sunday celebrations.

“I always try to do some kind of bright colors because bright colors speak to me,” said Williams, a member of the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Tribe. She’s also a master in the intricate art of Black Masking suit design, a tradition deeply rooted in the Indigenous and African heritage of New Orleans.

“They remind me of the happiest times in my life," she said. "The design itself comes from New Orleans deep-rooted architecture. The historical parts of the city. We’re known for food, the second-line band, you see the French Quarter.”

Williams' Super Bowl journey began when an NFL representative reached out to her through social media in February 2024. She spent about a month on the beadwork, describing the process as nothing short of peaceful.

For Williams, creativity is the perfect escape from her day job as a cybersecurity engineer at Microsoft. Her beadwork was a step-by-step process, focusing on the Super Bowl's Roman numbers of LIX (59) first, then fleshing out the rest.

“I don't really look at this as a chore. Depends on your mindset,” she said. “I don't look at the full piece that I'm trying to bead. We call it a patch. I'll start with the L. Then I'll do the I before the X. I'll work on the trophy then the wording. I don't look at the whole thing because I'll get discouraged. You need to do it in a way where you can see progress."

The NFL said Williams' work honors the cultural roots of New Orleans, calling her the “perfect artist."

As a local artist, Williams knows plenty of talented individuals who may not have the same marketability as those with larger audiences. She hopes more major organizations, like the NFL, will recognize and provide opportunities to proven local talent.

“It’s about continuing on this pattern of local artists, small artists getting these big opportunities,” she said. “When you have a little bit more followers, it’s easier for these big organizations with these amazing opportunities to find you. I just want these bigger organizations to try their hardest to find those smaller artists that still make beautiful, amazing work, but just may not have the kind of marketing behind them that a larger artist would.”

Williams, who was the captain of her middle school football team, said she'll be attending a Super Bowl for the first time. She wants to keep certain memorabilia like a jacket filled with lapel pins, a game ticket and a Bud Light sign that lights up, even though she’s not a beer drinker.

As the big game draws closer, Williams grows more excited.

“The culture and artistry will be on display for the Super Bowl,” she said. “I'm looking forward to it.”

___

For more on the Super Bowl, visit https://apnews.com/hub/super-bowl