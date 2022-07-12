Jump to content
AP PHOTOS: Wimbledon ends with 1 new face, 1 familiar face

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 12 July 2022 10:26

A most unusual Wimbledon wrapped up with one new face and one quite familiar face as singles champions.

Elena Rybakina’s power-based game overcame Ons Jabeur’s mix of spins and slices in the women’s final. It was the first title match at the All England Club between two women making their Grand Slam debuts since 1962.

Rybakina, a 23-year-old born in Russia but now representing Kazakhstan, barely reacted when her victory ended.

Novak Djokovic used his body-bending court coverage, unrivaled returning and steady demeanor to beat big-serving, always-animated Nick Kyrgios for the men’s championship.

It was Djokovic’s fourth title in a row at Wimbledon, seventh overall, and gave him 21 Grand Slam trophies for his career.

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

