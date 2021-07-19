How to win a game of chess in two moves

There are endless possible ways to win a game of chess.

But the "Fool's Mate," the fastest way to win a game of chess, is often an easy way to win against newcomers to the game.

"Fool's Mate", also known as "Two-Move Checkmate", is the checkmate in the fewest possible moves.

Watch the below video to learn this legendary chess skill:

