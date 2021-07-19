How to win a game of chess in two moves
There are endless possible ways to win a game of chess.
But the "Fool's Mate," the fastest way to win a game of chess, is often an easy way to win against newcomers to the game.
"Fool's Mate", also known as "Two-Move Checkmate", is the checkmate in the fewest possible moves.
Watch the below video to learn this legendary chess skill:
Read more:
• How much the best paid workers in 20 professions earn
• Seven outdated men’s style ‘rules’ that you can now ignore
• 16 skills that are hard to learn but will pay off forever
Read the original article on Business Insider UK. © 2016. Follow Business Insider UK on Twitter.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies