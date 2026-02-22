AP’s striking Winter Olympics view of the small details, in photos
From Olympic rings reflected in an athlete’s helmet to tight shots of a curling stone, from shards of ice suspended midair as hockey players battle for the puck to subtle notes of political expression, colorful nails painted in symbols of cultural pride and even a whimsical unicorn adorning a biathlon rifle — a close-up look at the small, striking details captured by AP photographers at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
