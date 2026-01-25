Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Winter storm across the U.S, in photos

A big winter storm dumped sleet, freezing rain and snow across much of the U.S. on Sunday, bringing subzero temperatures and paralyzing air and road traffic. Power lines were draped in ice, and hundreds of thousands of people in the Southeast were left without electricity.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

