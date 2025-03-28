Wisconsin's governor vetoes a bill that would revive old test score standards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a Republican-authored bill Friday that would have required state education officials to score standardized student tests according to the scale they used years ago.

State schools Superintendent Jill Underly, a liberal who faces conservative Brittany Kinser in Tuesday's spring election, changed student standardized testing benchmarks and scoring thresholds for school district performance report cards last year. She has said that she made the performance changes at the request of Wisconsin teachers and how they felt their students can perform.

Republicans argue the changes watered down standards in an effort to artificially inflate performance grades and made it harder to compare Wisconsin students and districts to their peers around the rest of the country. Evers has said Underly made a mistake, but online legislative records indicate he vetoed the bill on Friday morning.

The measure would have required education officials to apply performance levels established by the National Assessment of Educational Process when rating the Wisconsin Forward exam, a standardized English and math test.

They also would have had to use terms from the 2021-22 school year to rate student performance on two other standardized tests, the PreACT and ACT with Writing in English, Reading and Mathematics. The categories would be called “below basic,” “basic,” “proficient” or “advanced.” DPI now describes student performance levels as “advanced,” “meeting,” “approaching” and “developing.”

The state Department of Public Instruction would have had to use the same scoring system for school district report cards as the agency used during the 2019-20 school year.