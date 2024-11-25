Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 1-7:

Dec. 1: Actor-director Woody Allen is 89. Singer Dianne Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 85. Bassist Casey Van Beek of The Tractors is 82. Singer-guitarist Eric Bloom of Blue Oyster Cult is 80. Drummer John Densmore of The Doors is 80. Actor-singer Bette Midler is 79. Singer Gilbert O’Sullivan is 78. Country singer Kim Richey is 68. Actor Charlene Tilton is 66. Model-actor Carol Alt is 64. Actor Jeremy Northam (“The Crown,” “The Tudors”) is 63. Actor Katherine LaNasa (“Longmire,” “Deception”) is 58. Actor Nestor Carbonell (“Lost,” ″Suddenly Susan”) is 57. Actor Golden Brooks (“Girlfriends”) is 54. Comedian Sarah Silverman is 54. Singer Bart Millard of MercyMe is 52. Actor David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 49. Guitarist Brad Delson of Linkin Park is 47. Actor Nate Torrence (“Hello Ladies”) is 47. Singer Mat Kearney is 46. Actor Riz Ahmed (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) is 42. Actor Charles Michael Davis (“NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Originals”) is 40. Actor Ilfenesh Hadera (“Godfather of Harlem,” “She’s Gotta Have It”) is 39. Singer-actor Janelle Monae is 39. Actor Ashley Monique Clark (“The Hughleys”) is 36. Singer Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots is 36. Actor Zoe Kravitz (“Insurgent,” ″Divergent”) is 36. Singer Nico Sereba of Nico and Vinz is 34.

Dec. 2: Actor Cathy Lee Crosby (“That’s Incredible”) is 80. Director Penelope Spheeris (“Wayne’s World,” “The Decline of Western Civilization”) is 79. Actor Ron Raines (“Guiding Light”) is 75. Country singer John Wesley Ryles is 74. Actor Keith Szarabajka (”Angel,” “The Equalizer”) is 72. Actor Dan Butler (“Frasier”) is 70. News anchor Stone Phillips is 70. Actor Dennis Christopher (“Breaking Away,” ″Chariots of Fire”) is 69. Actor Steven Bauer (“Scarface”) is 68. Bassist Rick Savage of Def Leppard is 64. Actor Brendan Coyle (“Downton Abbey”) is 61. Actor Lucy Liu is 56. Bassist Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters is 56. Actor Suzy Nakamura (“Dr. Ken”) is 56. Actor Rena Sofer (“24,” ″Just Shoot Me”) is 56. Rapper Treach of Naughty By Nature is 54. Actor Joe Lo Truglio (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 54. Singer Nelly Furtado is 46. Singer Britney Spears is 43. Singer-actor Jana Kramer is 41. Actor-comedian Yvonne Orji is 41. Actor Daniela Ruah (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 41. Actor Alfred Enoch (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 36. Singer Charlie Puth is 33.

Dec. 3: Singer Jaye P. Morgan (“The Gong Show”) is 93. Singer Ozzy Osbourne is 76. Singer Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship is 75. Bassist Paul Gregg of Restless Heart is 70. Actor Steven Culp (“Desperate Housewives,” “JAG”) is 69. Actor Daryl Hannah is 64. Actor Julianne Moore is 64. Actor Brendan Fraser is 56. Singer Montell Jordan is 56. Actor-comedian Royale Watkins is 55. Actor Bruno Campos (“Nip/Tuck,” ″Jesse”) is 51. Actor Holly Marie Combs (“Charmed”) is 51. Actor Liza Lapira (“The Equalizer”) is 49. Actor Lauren Roman (“Bold and the Beautiful”) is 49. Musician Daniel Bedingfield is 45. Actor-comedian Tiffany Haddish is 45. Actor Anna Chlumsky is 44. Actor Jenna Dewan (“The Resident,” ″Supergirl”) is 44. Actor Brian Bonsall (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Family Ties”) is 43. Actor Dascha Polanco (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 42. Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 41. Drummer Michael Calabrese of Lake Street Dive is 40. Actor Amanda Seyfried (“Mamma Mia,” “Big Love”) is 39. Actor Jake T. Austin (“The Fosters,” ″Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 30.

Dec. 4: Game show host Wink Martindale is 91. Singer Freddy “Boom Boom” Cannon is 88. Actor-producer-director Max Baer Junior (“The Beverly Hillbillies”) is 87. Actor Gemma Jones is 82. Bassist Bob Mosley of Moby Grape is 82. Singer-bassist Chris Hillman (The Byrds, the Flying Burrito Brothers) is 80. Singer Southside Johnny Lyon of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes is 76. Actor Jeff Bridges is 75. Actor Patricia Wettig is 73. Drummer Brian Prout of Diamond Rio is 69. Jazz singer Cassandra Wilson is 69. Bassist Bob Griffin (The BoDeans) is 65. Singer Vinnie Dombroski of Sponge is 62. Actor Chelsea Noble (“Growing Pains,” ″Kirk”) is 60. Actor Marisa Tomei is 60. Comedian Fred Armisen (“Portlandia,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 58. Rapper Jay-Z is 55. Actor Kevin Sussman (“Ugly Betty”) is 54. Model Tyra Banks is 51. Country singer Lila McCann is 43. Actor Lindsay Felton (“Caitlin’s Way”) is 40. Actor Orlando Brown (“That’s So Raven”) is 37. Actor Scarlett Estevez (“Lucifer”) is 17.

Dec. 5: Actor Jeroen Krabbe (“The Fugitive”) is 80. Opera singer Jose Carreras is 78. Singer Jim Messina (Loggins and Messina, Poco) is 77. Actor Morgan Brittany (“Dallas”) is 73. Actor Brian Backer (“Fast Times at Ridgemont High”) is 68. Country singer Ty England is 61. Singer-guitarist John Rzeznik of The Goo Goo Dolls is 59. Country singer Gary Allan is 57. Comedian Margaret Cho is 56. Actor Alex Kapp Horner (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 55. Actor Kali Rocha (“Liv and Maddie,” “Man with a Plan”) is 54. Bassist Regina Zernay of Cowboy Mouth is 52. Actor Paula Patton (“Precious”) is 49. Actor Amy Acker (“Person of Interest,” ″Angel”) is 48. Actor Nick Stahl (TV’s “Carnivale,” film’s “Terminator 3”) is 45. Singer Keri Hilson is 42. Actor Gabriel Luna (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 42. Actor-turned-racecar driver Frankie Muniz (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 39. Actor Ross Bagley (“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 36.

Dec. 6: Actor Patrick Bauchau (“The Pretender,” “Carnivale”) is 86. Country singer Helen Cornelius is 83. Actor-director James Naughton is 79. Actor JoBeth Williams is 76. Actor Tom Hulce is 71. Actor Kin Shriner is 71. Talk show host Wil Shriner is 71. Drummer Rick Buckler of The Jam is 69. Singer Tish Hinojosa is 69. Country singer Bill Lloyd of Foster and Lloyd is 69. Comedian Steven Wright is 69. Guitarist Peter Buck of R.E.M. is 68. Drummer David Lovering of The Pixies is 63. Actor Janine Turner (“Strong Medicine,” “Northern Exposure”) is 62. Guitarist Ben Watt of Everything But the Girl is 62. Director Judd Apatow (“The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” ″Knocked Up”) is 57. Keyboardist Ulf “Buddha” Ekberg of Ace of Base is 54. Actor Lindsay Price (“Splitting Up Together”) is 48. Actor Ashley Madekwe (”Revenge,” “Salem”) is 43. Bassist Jacob Chesnut of Rush of Fools is 35.

Dec. 7: Actor Ellen Burstyn is 92. Country singer Gary Morris is 76. Singer Tom Waits is 75. Actor Priscilla Barnes (“Jane the Virgin,” “Three’s Company”) is 67. Bassist Tim Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 66. Announcer Edd Hall (“The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”) is 66. Actor Patrick Fabian (“Better Call Saul”) is 59. Actor Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld,” “Angels in America”) is 59. Actor C. Thomas Howell is 58. Actor Kimberly Hebert Gregory (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World”) is 52. Rapper Kon Artis of D12 is 50. Singer Nicole Appleton of All Saints is 49. Singer Frankie J (Kumbia Kings) is 48. Country singer Sunny Sweeney is 48. Actor Shiri Appleby (“UnREAL,” “Roswell”) is 46. Singer Sara Bareilles is 45. Actor Jennifer Carpenter (“Limitless,” “Dexter”) is 45. Actor Jack Huston (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 42.