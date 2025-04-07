Trump administration ends some USAID contracts providing lifesaving aid, officials say
The Trump administration has notified the World Food Program and other partners that it’s terminated some of the last remaining lifesaving humanitarian programs across the Middle East, a U.S. and U.N. official told The Associated Press
An official with USAID says about 60 letters canceling contracts were sent over the past week, including to the World Food Program.
An official with the United Nations says WFP received termination letters for Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.
The USAID official says U.S. funding for key programs in Yemen, Somalia, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe also were affected, including those providing food, water, medical care and shelter for people displaced by war.
Magdy reported from Cairo.