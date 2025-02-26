Bell tolls as New York marks the anniversary of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York City on Wednesday marked the anniversary of the 1993 bombing at the old World Trade Center, when Islamic extremists first attempted to bring down the twin towers with 1,200 pounds of explosives in a parked rental van.

Six people, including a pregnant woman, died in the blast on Feb. 26 of that year.

Relatives of the victims gathered on the Trade Center's memorial plaza to lay flowers and read the names of their lost loved ones.

A bell tolled at 12:18 p.m., marking the moment when the van exploded in the center's underground parking garage.

“We gather to pay tribute to the innocent people killed and the more than 1,000 people who were injured that day,” said Beth Hillman, president and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. “It is our steadfast mission and a great privilege to preserve the history of this tragic event, to honor those individuals who died, to stand in shared grief with you, their family and friends, and share with the world their stories, the courage of first responders and the resilience of those who survived.”

Earlier in the day, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owns the Trade Center site and lost four employees in the 1993 attack, paid tribute to them with a Mass at St. Peter’s Church nearby.

Six people, including accused ringleader Ramzi Yousef, were convicted in the bombing, which left a 150-foot-wide (45-meter-wide) crater inside the Trade Center's parking garage.

The damage was repaired, but extremists struck again on Sept. 11, 2001, destroying the twin towers and killing nearly 3,000 people. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the self-proclaimed mastermind of 9/11, was Yousef’s uncle.

A fountain honoring those killed in the 1993 bombing was destroyed when the towers fell, but the dead are now honored on the same plaza where two large pools of falling water mark the spots where the skyscrapers once stood.