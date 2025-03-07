World Trade Organization chief says US concerns on tariffs need to be heard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The World Trade Organization chief urged America's global trading partners on Friday to listen to U.S. concerns about tariffs and engage in dialogue with Washington rather than embrace tit-for-tat measures on tariffs.

WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said it's important for trade partners not to panic but to embrace dialogue in reaction to President Donald Trump’s threats in recent days to impose tariffs on close trade partners.

Trump's tariffs targeting Mexico, Canada and China launched trade wars and caused the U.S. stock market to plunge this week. They also triggered confusion because Trump delayed some of the tariffs on Canada and Mexico soon after announcing them.

Okonjo-Iweala said there was no cause for panic, preferring to describe the threats and reversals as “disruptions."

“I think we need to listen to the United States and listen to what their concerns are, and say, ‘how can we also help them deal with their concerns,’” she said, speaking during a discussion alongside former German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the WTO headquarters in Geneva.

“Thirty years ago, when this system was put in place, the U.S. bound its tariffs at a rate that was quite low, maybe around 2.5%, to benefit its population and the outside world. And it has benefited,” she said “Now the U.S. is saying this doesn’t work for me anymore.”

Okonjo-Iweala said she favors an approach of dialogue over one that is tit for tat and cautioned that there's a lot of trade that continues and which is not impacted by change in Washington.

“Let’s remember that there is 80% of world trade going on among other members of the WTO," she said. “They are trading among themselves according to the rules that exist.”