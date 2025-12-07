Another West African government overthrown by soldiers in apparent coup
Benin’s president and all state institutions have been removed, the soldiers announced
A group of soldiers has announced the dissolution of Benin’s government in an apparent coup.
It is the latest in a series of coups in West Africa.
The soldiers made the announcement on Benin’s state TV on Sunday morning.
The group, which called itself the Military Committee for Refoundation, announced it had removed the president and all state institutions.
President Patrice Talon has been in power since 2016 and was due to step down next April after the presidential election.
Benin’s ruling coalition had nominated Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni to be its candidate, positioning a man seen as a key architect of its economic policies to pursue the administration’s current reform agenda if elected.
Mr Talon's decision to step down after two terms was a rare move in the West and Central Africa region, where democratic norms are increasingly under pressure.
This is a breaking news story. More to come...
