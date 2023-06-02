Brics nations mull new trading currency to ‘not become victims’ of Western sanctions

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Brics group of nations is mulling a new, common currency as an alternative to the US dollar for international trade so they can avoid the brunt of the West’s sanctions on Russia amid its war in Ukraine.

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa’s foreign ministers convened in Cape Town for a two-day summit to assert their aspirations in the face of rival Western countries.

The bloc was briefed by the New Development Bank, a Shanghai-based lender created by it in 2015, about the potential use of alternative currencies to the current internationally traded currencies, said Naledi Pandor, the foreign minister of host nation South Africa.

Without directly mentioning Russia, she said the aim was “to ensure that we do not become victim to sanctions that have secondary effects on countries that have no involvement in issues that have led to those unilateral sanctions”.

The bloc’s joint statement after the summit, that concluded on Friday, was titled “The Cape of Good Hope”.

“Ministers underscored the importance of encouraging the use of local currencies in international trade and financial transactions between Brics as well as their trading partners,” it said.

Topics high on the agenda included plans to admit new members to the club – Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Kazakhstan attended the Brics summit after invitations were extended to them.

Ms Pandor said more work was needed to make the expansion possible. She hoped a report on the matter would be ready in time for the next summit to be held in August.

Brics, once viewed as a loose association of disparate emerging economies, accounts for 3.2 billion people or 40 per cent of the world’s estimated 8 billion population.

The bloc is considered as the primary geopolitical rival of the G7 – a grouping of seven wealthy, Western countries that recently held its own annual summit in Japan’s Hiroshima.

Chinese vice foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu said the Brics group needs to be expanded so they can offer assistance to developing countries and emerging market economies.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, who held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit with the ministers of India and Saudi Arabia, said “more than a dozen” countries, including Saudi Arabia have expressed interest in joining the bloc.

Naledi Pandor (left) and Sergei Lavrov (right) are seen during a press conference at the Brics summit (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Lavrov’s arrival in the country was marked with protests against the Ukraine invasion. Demonstrators held pictures with the words “child murderer” on them.

His visit was overshadowed by questions over whether Russia’s president Vladimir Putin would be arrested if he attends the August summit.

After the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Mr Putin over allegations of war crimes in Ukraine, South Africa, a member of the ICC, will be required to arrest him if he comes to visit for the scheduled Johannesburg summit.

“The president (Cyril Ramaphosa) will indicate what the final position of South Africa is. As matters stand an invitation has been issued to all (BRICS) heads of state,” Ms Pandor said.

Demonstrators protest against the war in Ukraine at a venue where Russian and Chinese foreign ministers are set to meet with their counterparts from the Brics economic bloc (AP)

Mr Putin has not confirmed his plans to attend the summit, with the Kremlin only saying Russia will take part at the “proper level”.

The South African leadership is reportedly considering options like changing the venue of the summit to another country or changes to its laws to escape a potential diplomatic nightmare.

Fielding a question over considerations to change the location of the August Summit, Mr Lavrov was asked by a reporter, citing a British newspaper, if the venue would move to the UK.

“As far as I understand, such news could have been published only in some yellow British newspaper,” replied the Russian foreign minister.

“I don’t read British newspapers,” he quipped.

Apart from Iran and Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Argentina, Algeria and UAE are among those that have either formally applied to join Brics or expressed interest, officials said.

The countries also expressed “concerns about the use of unilateral coercive measures, which are incompatible with the principles of the Charter of the UN and produce negative effects notably in the developing world”.

They also called for a shift in the global order to move away from Western nations and towards a more balanced distribution of power.

Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said the gathering must “send out a strong message that the world is multipolar, that it is rebalancing and that old ways cannot address new situations”.

“At the heart of the problems we face is economic concentration that leaves too many nations at the mercy of too few,” he said, urging for reform in global decision making, including by the UN Security Council.

“Old ways cannot address new situations. We are a symbol of change. We must act,” he said.

Brazilian foreign minister Mauro Vieira called Brics an “indispensable mechanism for building a multipolar world order that reflects the devices and needs of developing countries”.