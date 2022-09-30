Coup fears in Burkina Faso as gunfire erupts and soldiers block government buildings
Events in Ouagadougou bear hallmark of other recent power grabs across region
Heavy gunfire in the capital of Burkina Faso and a large blast near its presidential palace has sparked rumours of a possible coup against the military government.
Soldiers have taken up positions along the presidency’s avenue and blocked access to government buildings and national television, which was off-air on Friday.
There has not yet been any official confirmation.
The events in Ouagadougou bore the hallmarks of other power grabs that have swept across West and Central Africa over the past two years. Burkina Faso is a landlocked country in the west of the continent.
The gunfire and mobilisiation of soldiers on the streets comes just nine months after a military junta seized control in a coup and put Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba in charge.
The takeover in January was largely celebrated by civilians fed up with the former president Roch Kabore’s civilian government that was unable to rein in Islamist militants who have killed thousands of civilians in recent years and taken over large parts of the north and east.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies