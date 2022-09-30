For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Heavy gunfire in the capital of Burkina Faso and a large blast near its presidential palace has sparked rumours of a possible coup against the military government.

Soldiers have taken up positions along the presidency’s avenue and blocked access to government buildings and national television, which was off-air on Friday.

There has not yet been any official confirmation.

The events in Ouagadougou bore the hallmarks of other power grabs that have swept across West and Central Africa over the past two years. Burkina Faso is a landlocked country in the west of the continent.

The gunfire and mobilisiation of soldiers on the streets comes just nine months after a military junta seized control in a coup and put Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba in charge.

The takeover in January was largely celebrated by civilians fed up with the former president Roch Kabore’s civilian government that was unable to rein in Islamist militants who have killed thousands of civilians in recent years and taken over large parts of the north and east.

More follows...