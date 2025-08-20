Cheetah cubs rescued before they are lost to illegal trade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ten cheetah cubs, held captive since birth and destined for international wildlife trade markets, have been rescued in Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia. Despite being severely undernourished and limping from months of being tied in captivity, the cubs are now in a stable condition, according to the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) which is providing care.

Laurie Marker, founder of the CCF, detailed the harrowing state of the animals, reporting that one 8-month-old cub was "unable to walk after been tied up for six months," while a 5-month-old was "very malnourished (a bag of bones), with sores all over her body and full of botfly maggots which are under the skin." Marker stressed the delicate recovery process, adding: "But with cubs like this, we need to start them onto on food slowly due to refeeding syndrome, similar to people in starvation."

Two individuals found in possession of the cubs were arrested on 14 August in the northern Sallahley District, with authorities urging the public to report any suspected wildlife trade activities. Somaliland is a major transit hub for the illegal wildlife trade, with hundreds of cheetahs and leopards from the Horn of Africa transported to Gulf countries through the Gulf of Aden.

Abdinasir Hussein Said, Director of the Environment Ministry, told journalists that these ten cheetah cubs join a larger group of 109 others rescued in similar operations. He highlighted that possession of wildlife is illegal in Somaliland, where police frequently crack down on suspected traders.

Cheetah cubs destined for the illegal trade in exotic wildlife rescued in Somaliland Show all 5

Mr Hussein appealed to the public to protect the region's wildlife, stating: "We encourage the people of Somaliland to protect wildlife in their natural habitats, as their best interests lie there. We can imagine the distress of a mother being separated from her young. These animals are currently suffering due to being separated from their mothers, which may lead to the mothers experiencing stress and potentially dying. Once again, we emphasize the importance of protecting wildlife in their habitats."

Conservationists in the Horn of Africa have previously expressed significant concern over the escalating demand for exotic pets in Gulf countries. This demand fuels the illegal trade, severely impacting the delicate ecosystems of nations across the Horn of Africa.

——-

Associated Press journalist Mohamed Sheikh Nor contributed to this report from Mogadishu, Somalia