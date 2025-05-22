Endangered gorilla habitats threatened in rebel-held Congo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Illegal logging has surged in the tropical forests of eastern Congo after falling into rebel hands earlier this year, stoking fears of widespread environmental damage, according to residents and environmentalists.

The affected area includes the Kahuzi-Biega National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site west of Bukavu, eastern Congo's second-largest city.

The park, captured by the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in February, shelters hundreds of bird species and one of the last remaining groups of eastern lowland gorillas, also known as Grauer's gorillas.

The M23 rebels now control more territory in eastern Congo than ever before. Their advance has reopened roads previously restricted by government checkpoints, facilitating the transport of goods, including charcoal (locally known as makala).

This improved transport efficiency has fueled increased logging in and around the park, as reported by charcoal producers and traders.

"We plant trees for clean air, but also to make charcoal, produce planks and for construction," said Espoir Gedeon, who transports timber from the forests near Bukavu.

The producers and traders said charcoal prices have plunged as supply has surged. Bags weighing up to 70 kg that once fetched 120,000 Congolese francs (about $40) now sell for less than half that.

open image in gallery Vendors trade at the charcoal market in Murhesa, as improved access to markets drives up supply, raising alarm over environmental degradation and the growing threat to Kahuzi-Biega National Park ( Reuters )

In the Murhesa charcoal market, 27 km (17 miles) north of Bukavu, vendors said they now buy bags for around 45,000 francs and resell them in Bukavu for a modest markup.

"That's how God is helping us. We manage to feed our children and also get soap for laundry," said vendor Sifa Bahati.

But conservationists warn that the charcoal boom is coming at a steep ecological cost.

Environmental groups have appealed in a letter to M23 leaders to stop illegal logging, warning of possible irreversible damage to biodiversity and forest ecosystems.

Neither the M23-appointed governor of South Kivu province nor an M23 spokesperson responded to a request for comment.

"At least 3,000 bags (of charcoal) enter Bukavu daily, or head towards Goma," said Josue Aruna, head of the NGO Environmental and Agro-Rural Civil Society of Congo in South Kivu. Goma is the largest city in eastern Congo.

"If this continues, we will lose the park, this unique habitat for the Grauer's gorilla."