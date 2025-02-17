M23 rebels make unprecedented move in east Congo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have reached the heart of Bukavu, east Congo's second-largest city.

The rebels have seized the South Kivu province administrative office amidst scenes of cheering residents and fleeing government forces.

Associated Press journalists on the ground witnessed the rebels' arrival in Bukavu's city centre on Sunday morning, marking a significant expansion of their control after capturing Goma, the region's major city, late last month.

While some residents celebrated the rebels' presence, other parts of the city remained deserted, with many residents sheltering indoors.

The M23 rebels, which the UN said were supported by an estimated 4,000 Rwandan troops, are the most powerful of more than 100 armed groups vying for control of Congo's resource-rich east.

Their advance on Bukavu, a city of approximately 1.3 million people, represents an unprecedented expansion of their territorial control.

Unlike their 2012 seizure of Goma, which was linked to ethnic tensions, analysts suggest the rebels' current objective is political power.

open image in gallery A Rwandan police officer watches as rebels approach ( Getty Images )

The rebels' advance into Bukavu on Saturday triggered widespread panic and looting, with thousands of civilians and numerous Congolese soldiers fleeing the city.

The extent of the rebels' control over Bukavu remains unclear.

Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi held a security meeting in the faraway capital of Kinshasa, where officials noted that Bukavu was “briefly” invaded by M23 but remains under the control of the Congolese army and allies from local militia, the presidency said on X.

There were no signs of fighting or of Congolese forces in most parts of Bukavu on Sunday.

Tshisekedi has warned of the risk of a regional expansion of the conflict. Congo's forces are being supported in Bukavu by troops from Burundi and in Goma by troops from South Africa.

Burundi's president, Evariste Ndayishimiye, appeared to suggest his country will not retaliate in the fighting.

open image in gallery Smoke billows from the Bukavu central prison building as rebels advance ( Reuters )

In a post on X he said that “those people who were ready to get profit of the armed attack of Rwanda to Burundi will not see this.”

The Congo River Alliance, a coalition of rebel groups that includes M23, said it was committed to “defending the people of Bukavu” in a Saturday statement that did not acknowledge their presence in the city.

“We call on the population to remain in control of their city and not give in to panic,” Lawrence Kanyuka, the alliance’s spokesperson, said in a statement.

The fighting in Congo has connections with a decades-long ethnic conflict. M23 says it is defending ethnic Tutsis in Congo. Rwanda has claimed the Tutsis are being persecuted by Hutus and former militias responsible for the 1994 genocide of 800,000 Tutsis and others in Rwanda.

Many Hutus fled to Congo after the genocide and founded the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda militia group.

Rwanda says the group is “fully integrated” into the Congolese military, which denies the charges.