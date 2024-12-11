WHO provides update on cause of ‘mystery disease’ in patients in Congo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ten patients suffering from a “mystery illness” that has caused 79 deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have tested positive for malaria.

The central African nation has so far reported 376 cases of the illness, which primarily affects women and children under five.

World Health Organization chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the patients with the mystery illness could be suffering from multiple diseases simultaneously.

“Of the 12 initial samples collected, 10 tested positive for malaria, although it is possible that more than one disease is involved. Further samples will be collected and tested to determine the exact cause or causes,” a WHO spokesperson said.

At a briefing on 5 December, Dieudonne Mwamba, head of the country’s National Institute for Public Health, said the symptoms suggested a respiratory illness. In the absence of a clear diagnosis, however, it was hard to determine the cause of the illness, or whether it was viral or bacterial.

The symptoms resembled those of flu, like headache, cough, breathing difficulties, and anaemia.

An epidemiologist earlier told Reutersthat the illness was mainly affecting women and children.

Health authorities were investigating the outbreak, initially considering diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya. But challenges with diagnostic infrastructure, sample collection and transport were hindering the identification of the cause.

“All efforts are underway to identify the cause of the illness, understand its modes of transmission and ensure an appropriate response as swiftly as possible,” WHO regional director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said in a statement last week.

The deaths from the illness were recorded between 10 November and 25 November in the Panzi zone of the Kwango province. According to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 376 cases of the mystery illness and at least 79 deaths.

The affected region faces challenges like malnutrition, poor healthcare infrastructure, low vaccination rates, and limited testing capacity.

“The area experienced deterioration in food insecurity in recent months, has low vaccination coverage and very limited access to diagnostics and quality case management. There is a lack of supplies and transportation means and shortage of health staff in the area. Malaria control measures are very limited,” WHO said.