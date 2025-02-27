Concern as mystery illness detected in two distant villages in Congo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Unidentified illnesses have killed more than 50 people in northwestern Congo over the past five weeks.

Some 419 cases and 53 deaths have been recorded across outbreaks in two distant villages in Congo’s Equateur province which began on January 21.

Health officials still do not know the cause, or whether the cases in the two villages - separated by more than 120 miles (190km) - are related. It’s also unclear how the diseases are spreading.

The first victims in one of the villages were children who ate a bat and died within 48 hours, the Africa office of the World Health Organization said this week.

More infections were found in the other village, where at least some of the patients have malaria.

Outbreaks in two remote villages

Illnesses have been clustered in two remote villages in different health zones of Equateur province, which is 400 miles (640 kilometers) from Kinshasa.

The first outbreak began in the village of Boloko after three children ate a bat and died within 48 hours. More than two weeks later a second and larger outbreak was recorded in the village of Bomate, where more than 400 people have been sickened.

According to WHO's Africa office, no links have been established between the cases in the two villages.

open image in gallery The first victims in one of the villages were children who ate a bat and died within 48 hours, the Africa office of the World Health Organization said ( AFP via Getty Images )

Dr. Serge Ngalebato, medical director of Bikoro Hospital, and one of the government experts deployed to respond to the outbreak, says the situations in the two villages are somewhat different.

“The first one with a lot of deaths, that we continue to investigate because it’s an unusual situation, (and) in the second episode that we’re dealing with, we see a lot of the cases of malaria,” said Dr. Ngalebato.

The WHO Africa office said the quick progression from sickness to death in Boloko is a key concern, along with the high number of deaths in Bomate.

What are the symptoms?

Congo’s Ministry of Health said about 80 per cent of the patients share similar symptoms including fever, chills, body aches and diarrhoea.

While these symptoms can be caused by many common infections, health officials initially feared the symptoms and the quick deaths of some of the victims could also be a sign of a hemorrhagic fever such as Ebola, which was also linked to an an infected animal.

However, Ebola and similar diseases including Marburg have been ruled out after more than a dozen samples were collected and tested in the capital of Kinshasa.

The WHO said it is investigating a number of possible causes, including malaria, viral hemorrhagic fever, food or water poisoning, typhoid fever and meningitis.

What is being done in response?

Congo’s government says experts have been sent to the villages since February 14, mainly to help investigate the cases and slow the spread.

Ngalebato said patients have been responding to treatments that target the different symptoms.

The remote location of the villages has hindered access to patients while the weak health care infrastructure has made it difficult to carry out surveillance and manage patients. Such challenges are common in disease outbreaks in Congo. In December, an unknown illness killed dozens.

In the latest outbreaks, several victims died even before experts could even reach them, Ngalebato said.

There needs to be an urgent action “to accelerate laboratory investigations, improve case management and isolation capacities, and strengthen surveillance and risk communication,” the WHO Africa office has said.

Is there a link to Congo's forests?

There have long been concerns about diseases jumping from animals to humans in places where people regularly eat wild animals. The number of such outbreaks in Africa has surged by more than 60 per cent in the last decade, the WHO said in 2022.

Experts say this might be what is happening in Congo, which is home to about 60 per cent of the forests in the Congo Basin, home to the largest expanse of tropical forest on earth.

“All these viruses are viruses that have reservoirs in the forest. And so, as long as we have these forests, we will always have a few epidemics with viruses which will mutate,” said Gabriel Nsakala, a professor of public health at Congo's National Pedagogical University, who previously worked at the Congolese health ministry on Ebola and coronavirus response programs.