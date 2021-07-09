Tunisia’s health system “has collapsed” and coronavirus intensive care units are overflowing, according to health officials who warned the highly infectious Delta variant was taking hold across the vulnerable Middle East region.

The Tunisian army has been deployed to enforce a new lockdown in some areas as nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases and 134 deaths were logged on Wednesday alone, a daily record since the start of the pandemic.

Nisaf Ben Alia, a spokeswoman for Tunisia’s ministry of health said the situation was “catastrophic” and attributed the rapid surge to the Delta variant which is fast spreading through the Middle East and North Africa.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), at least 14 out of the 22 countries in the region have now logged the new and more infectious variants, with worrying surges in countries including the United Arab Emirates, Libya, Iraq and Morocco.

In Tunisia, Ben Alia said there were acute shortages in beds and in oxygen which was already overwhelming health workers. Local media reported that medics have been forced to leave the body of covid victims in rooms next to other patients because the morgues are overstretched.

"We are in a catastrophic situation... the health system collapsed, we can only find a bed in hospitals with great difficulty," ministry spokesperson Nisaf Ben Alaya said.

"We are struggling to provide oxygen... doctors are suffering from unprecedented fatigue," she said, adding “the boat is sinking and to save it, we must all bear the responsibility.”

Pierre Nabeth, who works for the WHO health emergencies programme in the region, called the situation in Tunisia “very alarming”, particularly as only around 12 percent of the population have been vaccinated.

“It seems that the Delta variant was detected as early as May 18 which is much earlier than we thought,” Nabeth told The Independent adding that they expected “a huge increase” in cases across the region as different variants take hold.

“It is very prevalent already. One third of the cases in the UAE are due to the Delta variant, which is very worrying as it is much more transmissible than the other variants or the original strain.”

“We have already observed in the last three or four weeks an increase in coronavirus cases in the region,” in places including Iran, Iraq, Libya and Tunisia.

As a precaution Libya on Thursday closed the border with Tunisia over concerns of a third wave which could bring its own war-ravaged health care system to its knees.

Universities and schools in Libya have suspended classes for around two weeks for the same reason.

Tunisia has imposed a full lockdown in the central region of the country from 9-17 July after the infection rate there reached 472 for every 100,000 inhabitant.

Strict lockdowns have also been announced in the capital and surrounding provinces while the army and security forces are set to be deployed to enforce restrictions.

Some 8,300 cases were recorded on Thursday alone bringing the total cases to nearly half a million infected.

There are also mounting concerns about Lebanon where Delta cases have also logged.

Tunisian municipality employees place the body of a COVID-19 victim into a casket at the Ibn al-Jazzar hospital in the east-central city of Kairouan (AFP via Getty Images)

There, medical importers have warned that hundreds of medicines are missing because of an unprecedented economic collapse which has seen the local currency lose 90 percent of its value since last year making importing goods prohibitively expensive.

Lebanese health officials warned that they were having to ration electricity in wards because of 20 hour power cuts a day and woefully little fuel available for generators.

“Clearly, Covid is on the rise driven by the spread of the delta variant,” Dr Firass Abiad, the director of Rafic Hariri University Hospital, Lebanon’s chief coronavirus facility, tweeted on Friday.

“Meanwhile, hospitals continue to suffer from severe power cuts and other shortages. The staff, facing deteriorating working and living conditions, are restless. Can the imminent crash be avoided?”

Meanwhile, the UAE has been placed on several red zone lists because of a surge in cases attributed to new variants.

This week, Saudi Arabia was the latest country to suspend flights with its Gulf neighbour.