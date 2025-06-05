Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Edgar Lungu , the former president of Zambia , has died at the age of 68. His death comes six months after a court ruling prevented him from running for office again, thwarting his attempted return to politics.

Lungu, who served as the sixth president of the Southern African nation from 2015 to 2021, passed away on Thursday morning at a medical centre in Pretoria , South Africa. He had been receiving specialised treatment in the capital, according to a statement released on social media by his political party, the Patriotic Front.

During his time in office, Lungu was lauded for initiating a large-scale road construction programme. However, his administration also faced criticism for Zambia's deteriorating financial situation, which led to the country defaulting on its international debt in 2020 and contributed to his election loss to current President Hakainde Hichilema .

The party also posted a video on social media of Lungu's daughter Tasila Lungu, a member of Zambia's parliament, announcing his death.

"My father... had been under medical supervision in recent weeks. This condition was managed with dignity and privacy," she said.

Lungu suffered from a rare disorder that caused a narrowing of the food pipe, for which he had been treated in South Africa before. Shortly after he took office in 2015 he fell ill and underwent a procedure in South Africa which the presidency said at the time was not available in Zambia.

Chequered legacy

Lungu was born on November 11, 1956, in the city of Ndola, in the Zambian copperbelt. A lawyer by training, he served as justice and defence minister under former president Michael Sata before taking over the presidency when Sata died in 2015.

After taking office Lungu quickly embarked on legislative reforms which were seen as progressive, including amending the constitution to reduce the power of the president.

He won a presidential election in 2016 that gave him a five-year term in office. But just before it ended he tried and failed to reverse the constitutional changes he had made.

"The legacy of Edgar Lungu is a chequered legacy," said political analyst Lee Habasonda at the University of Zambia.

"He will be remembered for tolerating thuggery by his supporters although he also represented a brand of politicians who interacted across class."

Under Lungu's tenure and especially towards the end of his presidency his supporters became unruly, and his failure to rein them in was widely viewed as an endorsement of their actions.

Habasonda said he was someone who "allowed the poorest of Zambians to get close to the corridors of power."

Lungu had an acrimonious relationship with key Western donors like the United States, whose ambassador he asked to be withdrawn in 2020. Relations with the International Monetary Fund also became strained during his tenure, prompting the lender to withdraw its resident representative.

Amid economic turmoil, Zambia became one of the first countries to default on its international debt after COVID-19 devastated the world's economies in the early 2020s.

After his 2021 election defeat Lungu went into retirement, then made a political comeback in 2023, eventually being accepted as the leader and presidential candidate for the alliance including the Patriotic Front.

But in December last year, Zambia's constitutional court ruled that he was ineligible to run for another term in office.