Wrestler pulls 700-tonne ship across the water using only his teeth

A hugely popular Egyptian wrestler geared up for an extraordinary challenge Saturday: pulling a 700-tonne ship across the water with a rope held only by his teeth.

“Today, I have come to break the world record,” Ashraf Mahrous said in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Hurghada after the challenge.

It’s not the first time Ashraf Mahrous, also known by his nickname Kabonga, has displayed astonishing strength. Earlier this year, he pulled a train. He has also singlehandedly pulled a locomotive and, four years ago, a truck.

With each achievement, his popularity has soared — children run after him in the streets, where he's known simply as “strong man.”

With the ship pull, Mahrous, a 44-year-old native of the port city of Ismalia, hopes to get yet another recognition from the Guinness World Records.

A triumph by the Red Sea

The scene was set on Saturday at the shore in Hurghada. Mahrous first pulled a 700-tonne ship, and to affirm his challenge, he pulled two ships weighing approximately 1,150 tonnes together.

“I pulled them both, thanks to God, to prove to my friends and the whole world that God blessed me by being the strongest man in the world,” Mahrous said.

He said the current Guinness World Record is a 614-tonne ship set in 2018.

Mahrous said he will send videos and photos of his attempt to Guinness World Records to be evaluated.

open image in gallery In preparation for the feat, Mahrous followed a protein and iron-rich diet ( AP )

In preparation for the feat, Mahrous followed a protein and iron-rich diet, consuming at least a dozen eggs, two whole chickens, and 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of fish every day — all while training for two hours, three times a day.

It wasn't his first ship pull. Six years ago, he tried for two hours before he managed to pull a 4,000-tonne ship in the water, a rope strapped to his shoulders, for about 30 meters (yards). The event was caught on video.

″I grunted and yelled as I pulled the ship, and I spoke to it, saying ‘It’s either me or you today,’" he said recently at his local gym in Cairo, where he trains daily.

Mahrous believes that speaking with the object he pulls beforehand helps him establish a connection and is key to his success. “It’s important for me to treat the object that I will pull as part of my body that moves along with my heartbeat,” he said.

An extraordinary child

Mahrous, 190cm (6 feet 3 inches) tall and weighing 155 kilograms (341 pounds), said his strength emerged early.

As a child, he would carry his friends for fun and haul heavy loads, several gas cylinders at once, on a wheelbarrow. He was 9 when his father lost his job as a contractor in Iraq, and after that, Mahrous began knocking on doors, offering to lift heavy items for some cash.

open image in gallery In March, he was formally recognised by Guinness World Records for the heaviest rail pull ( AP )

Once, he accidentally broke a friend’s arm when he tried to pull him as they played. He helped people move bricks, sandbags and other heavy materials — and he was fast. He loved sports and trained in kung fu, kickboxing and even established a wrestling team in Cairo.

It was only when his friends saw him easily flip giant tyres 10 times in a row in a deserted courtyard at their gym and push a car using only a finger that they encouraged him to go for a world record.

“I was inspired by people who broke records and felt like they are no better than me,” he said. Now he's less fearful of injuries and more concerned about failing to accomplish a pull.

Past recognitions

In March, he was formally recognised by Guinness World Records for the heaviest rail pull: He pulled a train weighing 279 tonnes with a rope held by his teeth for a distance of nearly 10 meters (33 feet). At the time, he received two other certificates, for the heaviest locomotive pull and for the fastest 100-meter road vehicle pull.

Mahrous, who is also president of the Egyptian Federation for Professional Wrestlers, was previously recognised by Guinness in June 2021 for pulling a 15,730-kilogram truck with his teeth. And in February 2024, the international franchise recognised him for cracking and eating 11 raw eggs in 30 seconds.

He wears a mouthguard during pulling events but says he has no concerns about his teeth. Instead of going to a dentist, he uses a miswak — a traditional teeth-cleaning twig rich in anti-bacterial compounds that help prevent decay.

He says he takes no supplements but eats, sleeps and works out at least twice every day.

His ambitions are far from over. Next, he plans to send a request to the Egyptian presidency for permission to pull a 263,000-tonne submarine.

He also hopes someday to pull a plane using only his eyelid muscles.