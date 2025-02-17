Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ten dead after building collapses in Egyptian city

The surrounding buildings have been evacuated due to safety concerns

Ap Correspondent
Monday 17 February 2025 15:06 GMT
Comments
Ten people have died after a building collapsed in Egypt’s Kerdasa City
Ten people have died after a building collapsed in Egypt’s Kerdasa City (Xinhua/Shutterstock)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Ten people are dead and three injured after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Egypt.

The incident occurred on Monday morning in Kerdasa City, west of Greater Cairo.

Egyptian authorities dispatched rescue teams and ambulances to the scene to search for victims trapped beneath the rubble.

Kerdasa is to the west of Greater Cairo
Kerdasa is to the west of Greater Cairo (Google Maps)

The Giza governorate received alerts about the collapse around 5am and immediately initiated evacuation procedures for surrounding buildings as a precautionary measure, according to a statement released on Facebook.

Security and forensic teams are currently investigating the cause of the building's collapse.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in