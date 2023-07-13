Watch live as Egypt hosts summit to discuss ways to end 12-week Sudan conflict

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Egypt hosts a summit of Sudan’s neighbours to discuss ways to end a 12-week conflict between rival Sudanese military factions that has triggered a major humanitarian crisis.

The summit comes as the UK imposes sanctions on firms linked to warring forces, with foreign secretary James Cleverly saying Britain could not “sit by and watch” as money from the firms helped fund the Sudan conflict.

Measures apply to three businesses associated with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and three to its rival in the power struggle, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The action comes with the conflict between the regular army and the paramilitary RSF threatening to spiral into a full-blown civil war.

“These sanctions are directly targeting those whose actions have destroyed the lives of millions,” Mr Cleverly said.

“Both sides have committed multiple ceasefire violations in a war, which is completely unjustified. Innocent civilians continue to face the devastating effects of the hostilities, and we simply cannot afford to sit by and watch as money from these companies, all funding the RSF or SAF, is spent on a senseless conflict.”