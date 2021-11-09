The UK government is urging British people to leave Ethiopia immediately as the security situation is “deteriorating”.

Africa minister Vicky Ford said that the government is advising against travel to the whole country.

She called on all British nationals in Ethiopia to leave “now while commercial flights are readily available”.

The Foreign and Commonwealth travel advice change comes after the UN warned that Ethiopia was heading towards civil war.

The Ethiopian government’s conflict with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) began a year ago.

A nationwide state of emergency was declared last week and residents of capital Addis Ababa told to be ready to take up arms.

Thousands of people have been killed, and at least two million people have been displaced since November 2020, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military offensive against the TPLF.

UN under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said at a Security Council meeting on Monday that the risk of Ethiopia “descending into widening civil war is only too real”.

She said more than seven million people needed humanitarian assistance in northern Ethiopia alone, with an estimated 400,000 people in Tigray living in famine-like conditions.

A report of the Joint Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights or OHCHR-Ethiopian Human Rights Commission investigation into the conflict in Tigray released last week concluded that there are reasonable grounds to believe that all parties to the conflict committed violations of international human rights.

It also stated that war crimes and crimes against humanity may have been also committed.

Parties in the conflict include the Ethiopian National Defence Force, Eritrean Defence Force, Amhara Special Forces and allied militia on one side and Tigrayan forces on the other.