African court confirms president’s re-election amid fraud claims
Touadera's opponents had alleged fraud, but the government denied such claims
The Central African Republic's Constitutional Court has validated President Faustin-Archange Touadera's victory in the disputed 28 December presidential election, confirming his third term.
This decision comes despite opponents alleging fraud even before provisional results were announced on 5 January, claims the government denied.
"On behalf of the Central African people, the Constitutional Court declares Faustin Archange Touadera president-elect in the first round with 77.9 per cent of the vote," stated Jean-Pierre Waboe, President of the Constitutional Council.
Touadera's main rival, former Prime Minister Anicet-Georges Dologuele, secured 13.5 per cent of the vote.
The Constitutional Court rejected an appeal Mr Dologuele had lodged after the provisional results.
Another competitor, former Prime Minister Henri-Marie Dondra who got 2.97 per cent of the vote, last week acknowledged Touadera's victory and said he decided not to appeal.
"I made this decision to preserve peace and avoid reigniting tensions. I call on the president-elect to take the necessary measures to reconcile the Central African people and organise a genuine dialogue to ease political tensions in the country," Dondra told Reuters.
Touadera, a 68-year-old mathematician who took power a decade ago, campaigned on his security record in the chronically unstable nation after enlisting help from Russian mercenaries and Rwandan soldiers.
He also signed peace deals with several rebel groups this year.
His victory will likely further the interests of Russia, which has traded security assistance for access to resources, including gold and diamonds.
Dologuele and Dondra previously cast doubt on the result’s credibility, calling separate press conferences to denounce what they described as election fraud.
Dologuele, the runner-up in the 2020 election, told a press conference in early January that there had been "a methodical attempt to manipulate" the outcome.
"The Central African people spoke on December 28," Dologuele said. "They expressed a clear desire for change."
Touadera's government has denied any fraud took place.
