FW de Klerk: South Africa’s last Apartheid president dies, aged 85
De Klerk was the last white leader of South Africa
Kieran Guilbert
Thursday 11 November 2021 10:44 comments
The former South African President FW de Klerk, the man who oversaw the dismantling of the Apartheid regime, has died.
A statement from the former leader’s foundation said the 85-year-old died at his home in Cape Town on Thursday morning.
“Former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer,” the statement said.
