Gabon coup – live: Military claims to have seized power after Ali Bongo wins disputed presidential election
Gabon military claims to have taken control of country as gun fire heard ringing out in capital Libreville
A group of military officers in Gabon went on national television to claim they had seized control of the country minutes after it was announced that president Ali Bongo had won a third term.
The officers, who claimed to represent all the Central African state’s security and defence forces, declared that the results of the election had been cancelled.
All borders were closed until further notice and state institutions were dissolved, the group said on TV station Gabon 24. Just minutes after the statement gunfire could be heard ringing out in the capital Libreville.
President Bongo’s family have ruled the country that produces oil and manganese for more than half a century.
There was no immediate comment from the government of Gabon, which is a member of the oil producer group OPEC, and there were no immediate reports on the whereabouts of Bongo, who was last seen in public casting his vote in the vote on Saturday.
French prime minister Elisabeth Borne said France, Gabon’s former colonial ruler, was following the situation closely.
