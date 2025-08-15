Three women charged over newborn’s death in female genital mutilation case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three women in Gambia have been charged over the death of a one-month-old girl who had undergone female genital mutilation, the police said.

The child’s death is the first such case since the country stopped short of reversing a ban on the practice last year.

The West African nation banned female genital cutting in 2015, but the country was rocked by a renewed debate about the practice last year following the first prosecutions of female cutters. It was the first time the practice — also known as female circumcision and outlawed in many nations — was publicly discussed.

Eventually, the Gambian parliament upheld the ban, but many say the practice continues in secrecy.

Three women were charged on Tuesday under the ban, the Women’s (Amendment) Act 2015. One woman is facing life imprisonment, and the other two were charged as accomplices.

open image in gallery Women who met to discuss female genital mutilation, in Soma, Gambia, in 2024 ( AP )

“Preliminary findings indicate the child was allegedly subjected to circumcision and later developed severe bleeding,” the police said in a separate statement on Sunday, following the infant's death. “She was rushed to Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.”

The United Nations estimates that about 75 per cent of women in Gambia have been subjected as young girls to the procedure known by its initials FGM, which includes partial or full removal of a girl’s external genitalia. The World Health Organisation says it’s a form of torture.

More than 200 million women and girls across the world are survivors of FGM, most of them in sub-Saharan Africa, according to U.N. estimates. In the past eight years alone, some 30 million women globally have been cut, most of them in Africa but also in Asia and the Middle East, UNICEF said last year.

The procedure, typically performed by older women or traditional community practitioners, is often done with tools such as razor blades and can cause serious bleeding, death and complications later in life, including in childbirth.

Supporters of the procedure argue that cutting is rooted in Gambia’s culture and the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad. Religious conservatives behind the campaign to reverse the ban described cutting as “one of the virtues of Islam.” Those against FGM said its supporters are seeking to curtail women’s rights in the name of tradition.

open image in gallery Metta, a survivor of female genital mutilation ( AP )

The chair of the National Human Rights Commission, Emmanuel Daniel Joof, called the incident “a national wake-up call and added: “Our task now is clear: enforce it (the law) fully and fairly, without fear or favour.”

Civil society groups expressed “sorrow and outrage” over the death of the one-month-old girl.

“Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done, to send a strong message that the rights and lives of girls in The Gambia are not negotiable,” the Banjul-based Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice said.

However, the collective Concerned Citizens called on the Gambian government to stop targeting female circumcisers.

“The people of The Gambia have consistently expressed, through various lawful means, their opposition to the ban and have instructed their elected Members of Parliament to repeal the said prohibition,” they said in a statement.