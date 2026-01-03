Seven dead and dozens missing after migrant boat set for Europe capsizes near Gambia
Gambian President Adama Barrow confirmed that more than 100 survivors have been rescued from the vessel which overturned in the North Bank region
Dozens are feared missing after a boat carrying over 200 migrants bound for Europe capsized off the Gambian coast on New Year's Eve, prompting a frantic search and rescue operation.
Gambian President Adama Barrow confirmed in a state broadcast that 102 survivors have been rescued and seven bodies recovered from the vessel, which overturned in the North Bank region.
Emergency services, local fishermen, and volunteers have joined forces in the search for victims, days after the incident near the village of Jinack.
Thousands of Africans, desperate for better opportunities, routinely risk their lives traversing the Atlantic coast by boat.
This perilous route, connecting the West African coast across Gambia, Senegal, and Mauritania, is recognised as one of the world's deadliest migrant passages to Europe.
Many migrants seeking to reach Spain via the Canary Islands never make it due to high risks of boats capsizing. In August 2025, around 150 people were either dead or missing after their boat that came from Gambia capsized off the coast of Mauritania. A similar incident in July 2024 killed more than a dozen migrants with 150 others declared missing.
It was not clear what led to the latest tragedy. Gambia's Ministry of Defense said the boat was found "grounded on a sandbank."
"The national emergency response plan has been activated and the government has deployed adequate resources to intensify efforts and provide assistance to the survivors," Barrow said.
Some of the 102 survivors were undergoing urgent medical care, the Gambian leader said.
As he condoled with families, Barrow vowed a full investigation and called the accident a "painful reminder of the dangerous and life-threatening nature of irregular migration."
"The government will strengthen efforts to prevent irregular migration and remains determined to create safer and more dignified opportunities for young people to fulfil their dreams," he added.
