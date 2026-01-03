Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens are feared missing after a boat carrying over 200 migrants bound for Europe capsized off the Gambian coast on New Year's Eve, prompting a frantic search and rescue operation.

Gambian President Adama Barrow confirmed in a state broadcast that 102 survivors have been rescued and seven bodies recovered from the vessel, which overturned in the North Bank region.

Emergency services, local fishermen, and volunteers have joined forces in the search for victims, days after the incident near the village of Jinack.

Thousands of Africans, desperate for better opportunities, routinely risk their lives traversing the Atlantic coast by boat.

This perilous route, connecting the West African coast across Gambia, Senegal, and Mauritania, is recognised as one of the world's deadliest migrant passages to Europe.

open image in gallery Some of the 102 survivors were undergoing urgent medical care, Gambian leader Adama Barrow (pictured) said ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Many migrants seeking to reach Spain via the Canary Islands never make it due to high risks of boats capsizing. In August 2025, around 150 people were either dead or missing after their boat that came from Gambia capsized off the coast of Mauritania. A similar incident in July 2024 killed more than a dozen migrants with 150 others declared missing.

It was not clear what led to the latest tragedy. Gambia's Ministry of Defense said the boat was found "grounded on a sandbank."

"The national emergency response plan has been activated and the government has deployed adequate resources to intensify efforts and provide assistance to the survivors," Barrow said.

Some of the 102 survivors were undergoing urgent medical care, the Gambian leader said.

As he condoled with families, Barrow vowed a full investigation and called the accident a "painful reminder of the dangerous and life-threatening nature of irregular migration."

"The government will strengthen efforts to prevent irregular migration and remains determined to create safer and more dignified opportunities for young people to fulfil their dreams," he added.