Police in western Ghana say several people are feared dead after a lorry carrying mining explosives blew up.

The blast took place in the town Apiate on Thursday when the vehicle collided with a motorbike.

It is suspected the incident caused multiple fatalities and has injured scores more. Unverified videos surfaced on local media showing bodies of victims.

In the footage, at least a dozen buildings can also be seen reduced to piles of wood, brick and twisted metal.

In a statement, Ghana police said: "The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway” and that the government “will spare no effort”

Neighbouring towns have since been asked to open up public spaces including classrooms and churches to survivors.

Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, has said that the armed forces and national disaster management officers have been deployed to “contain the situation.”

He tweeted: “It is a truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident, and I extend, on behalf of Government, deep condolences to the families of the deceased, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery.

“The Police, Armed Forces and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are co-ordinating efforts to contain the situation, and I have also instructed NADMO to see to it that rapid relief is brought to residents of the town.

“Government will spare no effort to ensure a rapid return to a situation of normalcy for residents of Apiate.”